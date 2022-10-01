DeepBrain Chain Price Tops $0.0007 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $7.04 million and $176,866.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DBC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org/pc/indexEnglish.html. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

