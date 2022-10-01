DeHive (DHV) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

DeHive (DHV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 1st. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $465,069.00 and approximately $62,666.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.



DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive was first traded on April 19th, 2021. DeHive’s total supply is 5,105,600 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeHive’s official website is dehive.finance.

DeHive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeHive provides a first-to-market decentralized crypto index protocol. The platform allows anyone to become a holder of the top DeFi tokens packed into one index. This index comprises leading DeFi assets that serve as a benchmark for the economic health of the crypto market.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

