Delta Price Reaches $0.93 on Exchanges (DELTA)

Delta (DELTA) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Delta has a total market capitalization of $21.52 million and approximately $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004807 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,292.40 or 1.00026964 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065270 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065268 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00083017 BTC.

Delta Profile

Delta is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,077 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Delta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

