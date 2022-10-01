Dero Achieves Market Cap of $65.69 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.57 or 0.00018547 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $65.69 million and approximately $404,379.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

INFAM (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Niobio (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,902,107 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.