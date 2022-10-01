Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $16.03. 6,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 472,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79.

Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics

About Design Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 345,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Design Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.