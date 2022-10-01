Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $16.03. 6,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 472,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.
Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79.
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
