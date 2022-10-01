dFund One Day Trading Volume Tops $37,407.00 (DFND)

dFund (DFND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, dFund has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One dFund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dFund has a total market capitalization of $429,475.00 and approximately $37,407.00 worth of dFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

dFund Coin Profile

dFund launched on May 1st, 2021. dFund’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for dFund is d-fund.io. dFund’s official Twitter account is @dFundProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dFund

According to CryptoCompare, “dFund is a platform that makes decentralized hedge funds and loans possible, operating in the vast and technically superb Polkadot ecosystem. The dFund network is composed of different decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) modules acting as decentralized hedge funds/investment funds, or as it likes to call them, dFunds. Investors can invest / pool money into these dFunds, which would be managed by that dFund’s manager and invested for a profit, just like traditional hedge funds. These dFunds can set their terms and conditions, such as the success fee they will charge on achieved profits, and their internal organization, such as the DAO module (in this case a dFund) members electing the dFund manager(s).dFunds will be rated and ranked by their performance, so the decentralized hedge funds with the highest returns will be the most visible ones on the website and dApp of the platform, and users will be able to see the returns and profits (in %) of every dFund which will allow them to make informed decisions about in which dFund they want to invest.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

