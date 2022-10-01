Dfyn Network Market Cap Hits $5.08 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and $205,973.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010941 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dfyn Network’s genesis date was May 7th, 2021. Dfyn Network’s total supply is 193,578,192 coins. Dfyn Network’s official website is dfyn.network. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dfyn is building a network of DEXes across multiple Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This will allow Dfyn to plug into multiple liquidity sources across chains, including the cross-chain liquidity ecosystem being developed by Router Protocol.Dfyn’s native utility token, the DFYN token, will perform a crucial role in the functioning of the Dfyn ecosystem. The holders of the DFYN token will be able to use their tokens to take part in Dfyn’s governance by voting on Dfyn’s proposals concerning protocol amendments and upgrades. Although the specifics in regard to the voting mechanism have not yet been finalized, it is expected that each holder’s votes will be weighed against the amount of DFYN tokens held by them.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dfyn Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dfyn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

