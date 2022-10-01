DGPayment (DGP) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

DGPayment (DGP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One DGPayment coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DGPayment has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $551,158.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DGPayment has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DGPayment alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DGPayment Coin Profile

DGPayment’s genesis date was July 27th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com.

Buying and Selling DGPayment

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment is a global payment processor created for business owners of small to medium enterprises, eCommerce, and every participant of the blockchain industry.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DGPayment should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DGPayment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DGPayment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DGPayment and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.