Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 20.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $163.50 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.91.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

