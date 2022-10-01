Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 167.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Digipath Stock Performance

Shares of DIGP remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Digipath has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $526,029.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

About Digipath

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

