Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Share Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.99

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.99 and traded as low as $21.91. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 6,620,252 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 5.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 77.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.