disBalancer Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. disBalancer has a market cap of $265,125.00 and $77,293.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.0707 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer launched on April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 3,750,000 coins. The Reddit community for disBalancer is https://reddit.com/r/disbalancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for disBalancer is disbalancer.com. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

