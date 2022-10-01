Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Shares Up 2.7%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130.80 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 130.80 ($1.58). 2,940,587 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,642,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.30 ($1.54).

Diversified Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.49.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is presently -0.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diversified Energy Company Profile

In other news, insider Sandra Stash bought 6,325 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £8,032.75 ($9,706.08). Also, insider Jr. Turner purchased 6,975 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £9,416.25 ($11,377.78).

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

