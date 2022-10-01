DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Down 24.3% in September

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 305,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DNP stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.36. 718,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,535. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth $35,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

