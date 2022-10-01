DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Down 24.3% in September

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 305,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of DNP stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.36. 718,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,535. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Featured Stories
