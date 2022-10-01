DogemonGo (DOGO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $584,872.51

DogemonGo (DOGO) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, DogemonGo has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DogemonGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DogemonGo has a total market cap of $584,872.51 and approximately $9,323.00 worth of DogemonGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DogemonGo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003216 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010919 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069431 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10614287 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00145089 BTC.

DogemonGo Coin Profile

DogemonGo’s launch date was August 5th, 2021. DogemonGo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,930,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DogemonGo is https://reddit.com/r/dogemongoapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DogemonGo’s official website is dogemongo.com. DogemonGo’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DogemonGo

According to CryptoCompare, “DogemonGo is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) augmented reality (AR) mobile game similar to Pokemon Go, where you locate, capture, train, and battle virtual creatures called Dogemons. DogemonGo Combines the Playing Experience with “Dogemons”Users can catch Dogemons and sometimes you can find Crypto Currency as prey among other Dogemons.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogemonGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogemonGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogemonGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DogemonGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogemonGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.