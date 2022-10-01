Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.01 and a one year high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.75.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on D shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

