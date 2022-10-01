Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $362.00 Price Target at Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $410.00 to $362.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $429.32.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $310.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.63. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $310.07 and a one year high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

