Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $362.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $410.00 to $362.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $429.32.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $310.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $310.07 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.63.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

