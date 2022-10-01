DOOR (DOOR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10,318.00

DOOR (DOOR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. DOOR has a market capitalization of $16.28 million and approximately $10,318.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DOOR has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. One DOOR coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DOOR Profile

DOOR’s genesis date was June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DOOR’s official website is doorcoin.org.

DOOR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them.Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

