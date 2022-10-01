DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Short Interest Up 19.9% in September

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,710,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the August 31st total of 15,610,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $252,225.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,669.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,349,396. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 16,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.45. 3,223,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,920. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.24. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.40.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

