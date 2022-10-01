DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Short Interest Up 19.9% in September

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,710,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the August 31st total of 15,610,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $252,225.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,669.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,349,396. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash
DoorDash Price Performance
Shares of DASH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.45. 3,223,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,920. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.24. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.40.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
