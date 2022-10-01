Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Down 18.1% in September

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 351,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DMLP traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 88,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $32.61.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.969 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.