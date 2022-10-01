Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Shares Purchased by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,965 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Drive Shack during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Drive Shack by 475.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 143,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 118,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Drive Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Drive Shack by 87.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DS remained flat at $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 747,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,997. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

Drive Shack Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.