Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) One Day Volume Tops $17,042.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $845,151.52 and approximately $17,042.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,295.97 or 1.00019229 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00065300 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00065475 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00082780 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

