DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

KTF opened at $8.32 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 173,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

