DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KTF opened at $8.32 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
