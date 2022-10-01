E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $877.95

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$877.95 and traded as low as C$852.51. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$852.51, with a volume of 110 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$877.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$860.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21.
E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The insurance provider reported C($123.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($1,073.73) million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.
