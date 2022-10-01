Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Short Interest Down 17.2% in September

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,400 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 846,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGRX traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 414,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $350.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($3.22). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $210,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after buying an additional 59,976 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 302,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.