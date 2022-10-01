Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,042,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,263 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,259,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,196 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 227,108 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 714,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 240,572 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,343. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

