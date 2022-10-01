ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in September

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,356,600 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the August 31st total of 1,814,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECNCF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

ECN Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,723. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

