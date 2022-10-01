Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,063.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 41,737 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,403,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,370. The company has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.