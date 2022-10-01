Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,295 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,035,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,189,000 after purchasing an additional 303,908 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,062,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after buying an additional 204,716 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,514,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,232,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,718,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

