Edge Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 34,990 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter.

XBI traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.32. 13,485,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,541,836. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $134.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

