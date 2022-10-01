Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $10.70

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.06. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 1,323 shares changing hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,427,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 771,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 411,704 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 695,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 339,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after acquiring an additional 293,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the period.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
