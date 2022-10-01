ELONGATE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,680.00 (ELONGATE)

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. ELONGATE has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $14,680.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELONGATE has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One ELONGATE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ELONGATE Profile

ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ELONGATE is https://reddit.com/r/Elongatetoken.

Buying and Selling ELONGATE

