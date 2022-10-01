Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,488,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.22. 2,768,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,789. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.60.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

