Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.22. 2,749,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,016. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

