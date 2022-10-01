Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $172.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Endava Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Endava by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Endava by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.