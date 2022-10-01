Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.11.
Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $172.41.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
