Endor Protocol (EDR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $57.00

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 46.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $296,567.07 and approximately $57.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00218823 BTC.
- Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008540 BTC.
- Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00196457 BTC.
- Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005602 BTC.
- PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Endor Protocol Coin Profile
Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Endor Protocol
