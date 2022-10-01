Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $17.99. 1,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

