Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Acquires 4,554 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.4% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.77. 43,820,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,441,260. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

