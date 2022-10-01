Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $1.79 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $35.90. 15,329,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,019,503. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.