Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Makes New $288,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $61.91. 7,917,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,366,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.95. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

