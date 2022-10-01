Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 1,422 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,585,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,602,586. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

