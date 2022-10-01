Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 510.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 441,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 370,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,750,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 28,723,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,991,707. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08.

