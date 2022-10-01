EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $1.19 on Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00006107 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $334.96 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,066,667,776 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

