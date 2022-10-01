Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Lowered to $212.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $171.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax has a 52 week low of $165.63 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 526.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

