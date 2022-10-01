ERC20 (ERC20) Price Up 10.1% This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.94 million and approximately $52.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,292.40 or 1.00026964 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007143 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065270 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002997 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005503 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065268 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00083017 BTC.
ERC20 Profile
ERC20 (ERC20) is a coin. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ERC20 Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.