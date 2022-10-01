ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

ERYTECH Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERYP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 10,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,096. ERYTECH Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 95,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned about 0.31% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

