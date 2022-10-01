Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.01

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.01 and traded as low as $25.00. Etn. Fr. Colruyt shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

