EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $831.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00196407 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,665,819,275 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.