Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives $95.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale raised Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific Trading Up 7.6 %

OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $61.88 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $131.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.